'Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam' is a heist comedy about people trying to steal the World Cup:  Chandramouli

Actor Chandramouli is glad that the trailer of his upcoming release, Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, tells the audience exactly what they can expect from the film.



“We were clear that the audience should know what they are signing up for. It’s a heist comedy about five people trying to steal the Cricket World Cup during the match between India and Sri Lanka in the 2011 series. The why, when, and how forms the crux of the film,” says Chandramouli, who adds that the film will have no logic whatsoever.

“The reason is, it’s impossible to steal a World Cup — be it soccer or cricket. The characters in the film are nutjobs who actually believe they can pull it off. The events are handled in a way which will neither be too witty nor too dark. It’s subtle, dry wit instead.”

Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, co-starring Satna Titus and Daniel Annie Pope, also features Parthiban. About working with the actor-director, Chandramouli says, “He’s very cool to work with. More than an actor, I like the director in him. His witty one-liners and comebacks are brilliant. He is very spontaneous on the sets.”

The film’s release has been delayed a few months, and Chandramouli, whose brother is also the producer of the film, talks about the issue. “Any producer would want to release their film immediately after it is wrapped up because they will be paying interests on the loans they took to make the film. So when the film’s release gets delayed, it’s because of factors outside their control. Nothing is in the hands of the actors or the producers. I can only call it fate and an experience. I have also gained immense respect for producers now.”

The Kayal actor has three other films in the pipeline. “I’ve got Venkat Prabhu’s Party. It’s a multi-starrer and I share the screen with bigwigs like Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar. The film will likely be out this December. The Fiji government is involved with the project and the paperwork is taking time. I also have about two weeks of shooting left for Rambala sir’s Daavu. I will then work on Naan Seidha Kurumbu — a film that will talk about a man getting pregnant.”

Ask him if he consciously chooses fun films that suit his boy-next-door looks, and a smiling Chandramouli says, “I think it just happens like that. I am looking for serious roles now. The priority now is to be recognised by the masses. I only want to do family-friendly films, irrespective of the genre. Like my first film, I want my other films to also be spoken of.”