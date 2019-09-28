Bigg Boss fame Abhirami Venkatachalam to star in Dhruva Natchathiram

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Abhirami Venkatachalam of Bigg Boss fame, who was also recently seen in the Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, will next be a part of director Gautham Menon-Vikram’s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram.



“I commenced my portions in Dhruva Natchathiram before going into the Bigg Boss house. I play a role that is quite important to the story. I am not at liberty to reveal anything more than that. The audience will see me in a different light in this film and it will be in complete contrast to the role I played in Nerkonda Paarvai,” says Abhirami.

The film, which went on floors in early 2017, is yet to be wrapped up. Gautham Menon is currently busy with his acting commitments and once he completes those, he is expected to resume shooting Dhruva Natchathiram.

Meanwhile, Abhirami will play the female lead in a Malaysian Tamil film, which she will begin shooting for next month. The Ctrl Alt Del web series actor, who has another Tamil film that is yet to be finalised, tells us she also listening to other scripts.

Dhruva Natchathiram, with music by Harris Jayaraj, features an ensemble cast that includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, and Parthiban.