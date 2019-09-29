Home Entertainment Tamil

Amy Jackson shares image of breastfeeding her newborn

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.

By IANS

LONDON: Actress Amy Jackson has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding her newborn son Andreas.

Amy took to Instagram and shared an image that showed her seated on a white couch, wearing an off-white dress paired with knee-high black boots, feeding the baby, who is also wearing matching overalls and sock-shoes.

She captioned the image: "My boy and me... P.s. I think I'm about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance... He's just too cute."

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson shares a glimpse of her newborn

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September 24.

She announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it "Hi World".

ALSO READ: '2.0' star Amy Jackson engaged to biz tycoon

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".

