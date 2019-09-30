Vijay Sethupathi onboard Thalapathy 64, Vijay's next with Lokesh Kanagaraj

By Express News Service

After playing the antagonist to Rajinikanth in Petta, Vijay Sethupathi will now be seen locking horns with Vijay in his next film, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

We had earlier reported that Lokesh, who is currently awaiting the release of his second film, Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead, and Vijay are attempting a genre-centric film, which will feature the Bigil-actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi-Cheran film to go on floors next year

Apart from Vijay as the lead, we hear the filmmaker has roped in YouTube stars from popular channels such as Parithabangal, Black Sheep, Fun Panrom, Nakkalites, Put Chutney, and Erumai Saani.

It is also speculated that yet another Petta-actor, Malavika Mohanan, will be playing the female lead in the film tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 64.

ALSO READ: Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi slams revocation of Article 370, quotes Periyar

While Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Sathyan Sooryan will be the cinematographer. The stunt direction and the art direction are by ‘Stunt’ Silva and Satheesh Kumar, respectively. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Thalapathy 64 is slated for release on April 2020.

Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming film with Atlee, Bigil, will hit the screens this Diwali.

(This article was initially published on Cinema Express)