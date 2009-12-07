The audio of Legendary Music maestro Illayaraja’s new Telugu venture Om Shanti was released at Ista Hotel. The movie is being produced by Priyanka Chalasani and Directed by Prakash. The logo of Om Shanti was unvieled recently in a creative way and the movie revolves around the lives of five people. The movie stars are Navdeep, Nikhil, Kajal Aggarwal, Bindumadhavi and Aaditi. Music director of the movie, Illayaraja was present on the occassion among other guests from Tollywood like K Raghavender Rao, Murali Mohan, B Gopal, Meher Ramesh and Aswini Dutt.

Almost all the guests spoke in awe of maestro Ilayaraja and his wonderful music. Illayaraja launched the music cds and handed over the first unit to K Raghavendra Rao.