Directed by Arun Prasad and produced under the banner of Laughing Lords Entertainments, ‘Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi’ with Jagapatibabu as hero had completed all the shooting and post-production formalities and is ready for release on November 25.

Jagapatibabu says, “My character’s name in this film is Chiranjeevulu. I am the biggest hero for my son. The film has several elements like family, drama, entertainment and sentiment. In everyone’s life there will be struggles. However troublesome is the life, one should move forward with a smiling face is the basic concept of the movie. Though the producer is a novice, they did not compromise on quality. We are confident that the film would become a big hit and would earn a good name to the entire unit.”

Neelima is playing the heroine, while Masteru Atulith is playing another key role. Ali, MS Narayana, Jayaprakash Reddy, Telangana Sakuntala, Jhansi, Benarjee and others are in the cast. Music is by Hemachandra, camera is by Bharani K Dharan, action is by Ram-Lakshman, and art is by KV Ramana, story, screenplay and direction are by Arun Prasad, while Jayasri is presenting the movie.

-Sampurn Media