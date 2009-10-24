Keerthi, Baby Gayatri, Bhanuchander and Jeeva are playing the lead in ‘My name is Amrutha’ directed and produced by Venkat Gauni under the banner of S Entertainments Tax.

Director cum producer says, “We mixed several types of commercial elements to an interesting love story. At the same time, we tried to give a very useful message to the society. Especially, we touched several angles in the concept of ‘love’. We will soon submit the film for censor certification and are making efforts to release the film in the first week of November.”

Story and screenplay are by Murali Bodapati, camera is by Thota Venkata Reddy, while S Ranga Reddy is the executive producer.

