The state Tourism department is going out of its way to provide a one-stop shop for Tollywood movie makers. It has launched a programme to allow producers to choose from various shooting locations without having to worry about obtaining required clearances and permissions from different departments.

Promising to charge only nominal service rates, the department also assures processing of the requests will be done swiftly.

“We have been demanding for such an initiative from the Film Development Corporation for a very long time,” says producer and director, Tammareddy Bhardwaja. “We are glad it has finally been introduced now. But functioning of this programme should be done efficiently which would help in attracting other film industries to shoot here,” he added.

Noted director Vamsi, known to shoot extensively in the picturesque location of Godavari feels using this service will save a lot of time and energy for movie-makers. “I have been making movies for 28 years and 50 percent of my shootings happen near the Godavari. But every time I shoot at any location in the state, the film crew has to run from pillar to post to obtain necessary permissions and clearances,” he said. Speaking about his recent movie, Gopi Gopika Godavari, he informs, “We had to shoot for 40 days in the Godavari region. For getting permissions I had to pay money to many people including government departments and officials.

Now, producers of small budget movies will be relieved with this initiative.” Apart from location support, the department will also provide logistics, technical and infrastructure required for completing a movie. These include providing information and obtaining permission for studios, editing, animation, shooting equipments and others.

Raj Kumar, co- producer of recently released Raktha Charitra sees this as an encouraging step towards hassle free movie making. He informs that lack of such a programme was one of the major reasons why many producers opted to shoot outdoors.

“Many foreign destinations provide single window packages for shooting which makes it easier for producers to complete shooting smoothly and quickly.”

