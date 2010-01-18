Allu Arjun’s 'Varudu' is now progressing in Ramoji Film City. The film is now in the final schedule of production. Filmmakers are planning to make the movie a visual feast with computer generated graphics. Satyam Nipuna is reportedly being paid Rs 2.75 crore for this computer graphics work.

The work includes set extensions, which will enrich the visual experience for the audience.

'Varudu' stars a debutant as heroine. Gunasekhar is directing the film while D V V Daanayya is producing it under Universal Media banners. Mani Sharma is scoring music. The other star cast includes Naresh, Suhasini, Sayaji Shinde, Brahmanandam, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ahuthi Prasad, Brahmaji and Vinaya Prasad. Tamil hero, Arya has been roped in to play a negative character in the film. A new heroine has been cast opposite Allu Arjun. The film is set to release on March 26.