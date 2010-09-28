HYDERABAD: The music of Mahesh Babu’s latest film 'Mahesh Khaleja' was launched by his son, Gowtam, at Radio Mirchi office in the city on Monday. Gowtam played the 'Sada Shiva' song.

Producers C Kalyan and Singanamala Ramesh, actress Anushka, Mani Sharma, Hari Rama Jogayya and Trivikram Srinivas attended the launch function.

“The first half of the movie takes place in Rajasthan and the 'Sada Shiva' song is soul of the movie,” Mahesh Babu said.

Sony Music acquired Kaleja audio rights for a whopping Rs 2.5 crore. Mahesh Babu and Sony Music already launched 'Khaleja' songs to a resounding response.

'Mahesh Khaleja' is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by C Kalyan and Singanamala Ramesh under the banner of Kanaka Ratna Movies.

Rumors are circulating that 'Mahesh Khaleja' will be postponed to November. But Mahesh Babu vehemently denied it. “Apparently these rumours have started because some of my films that were released in October had flopped. But 'Mahesh Khaleja' is different. It will change everything. And from now onwards, October will be my month,” Mahesh Babu said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is going to act in a movie directed by Lingusamy who earlier directed 'Pandem Kodi' with Vishal in the lead.

'Mahesh Khaleja', which also stars Anushka Shetty, is set to release on October 7.