HYDERABAD: All is not well between Bhumika Chawla and her yoga husband Bharath Takur. According to top socialite and close friend of Bhumika from Mumbai, Bhumika had a tiff with her husband over the extra marital relationship Bharath Thakur developed with one of his high profile client.

The couple had got married in 2007 and tried their best earn name and fame by launching cinema magazine and making a movie ‘Takita, Takita’ on their own production house.

Unfortunately, both of them turned into fruitless ventures. Then Bhumika and Bharath Thakur went to Dubai to establish a yoga school which attracted no clients. Bhumika has returned to Mumbai and is seen attending social events and parties by herself, which has never happened before.

Bharath Thakur explained that he did not involve in any physical relationship with the so-called client and it is purely a professional touch. But, Bhumika who was client of Bharath before marriage surely knows the difference between personal touch and professional touch.