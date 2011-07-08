Director Teja, who introduced Uday Kiran, Reema Sen (Chitram), Anitha (Nuvvu Nenu), Nithin, Sada (Jayam), Navdeep (Jai) and Kajal Aggarwal (Lakshmi Kalyanam) into films, is planning to direct a new film with a bench of newcomers in the lead. This still-untitled film will be produced by Ananda Prasad. More details are yet to be known. Teja’s last directorial venture was Keka, which was a disaster. After Keka, he started a heroine oriented flick Savitri with Venkatesh under the banner of Suresh Production, but the film was shelved after a few days. Though Teja has a reputation of introducing so many talents in films, he has been going through a rough phase in his career for the past few years.