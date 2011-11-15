It was just a couple of days ago we heard Mamta Mohandas is getting engaged to her long-time beau Pregith Padmanabhan. And now, she is all set for the big day in her life. The Malayalam actress is tying the knot on December 28 at a resort in Calicut, Kerala. The wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair of the families of the bride and the groom. However, the couple will host a media reception on December 30 at Cochin.

A Bahrain-based entrepreneur, Pregith’s engagement with Mamta marked his house warming ceremony in Kunnakyal near Kochi. Mamta appeared in a handful of Telugu films like Yamadonga, Krishnarjuna, Homam, Chintakayala Ravi and Kedi. However, she is popular in Tollywood for her title track in NTR starrer Rakhi.