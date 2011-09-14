Hero Gopichand is getting busier by the day. As of now, he is working for Krishna Vamsi’s Mogudu, which is about to wrap its shoot with three more songs left for canning. Tapsee Pannu is the leading lady. This apart, he recently signed one with Tamil film-maker Bhoopati Pandian’s Tollywood debut wherein he will pair with sexy Tamannah Bhatia. And now, he gave a nod to Chadrasekhar Yeleti for his next. The two earlier came together for Okkadunnadu, which turned out to be failure. However, they seem to be eager to produce a hit. The script work for the same is going on and the rest of details will be announced soon.