Though not a busy star, Hansika Motwani is having a good run in Telugu cinema. The child artiste-turned-heroine claimed two decent hits last year with Kandireega and Oh My Friend. Now, she has a couple of big projects in Tamil lined up for release in the next couple of months. Thanks to Vijay’s Velayudham, the Sindhi-girl gained immense popularity in the neighbouring state. And the craze she commands from the youth became evident recently when Hansika graced an event in Coimbatore and was mobbed by the frenzied fans. The organisers apparently didn’t expect huge crowds and called for additional security at the last moment, who however failed to avert the admirers from jostling Hansika while she was getting into her car. The actress sustained minor bruises in the melee, but was overwhelmed with the love she received from her admirers. Kushboo and Nagma too used to demand such adoration from the masses when in their prime.