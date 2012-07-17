Southern actor Siddharth is devastated after hearing of the sudden death of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone's son Sage and says that it is sad to see the alarming effect of drug overdose in showbiz.



"Sylvester Stallone lost his 36-year-old son to a drug overdose...this is becoming an alarmingly common way for people in showbiz to die...RIP," Siddharth tweeted.



Sage was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday.

