Drug overdose common way to die in showbiz: Siddharth
By IANS | Published: 17th July 2012 03:26 PM |
Last Updated: 17th July 2012 03:26 PM | A+A A- |
Southern actor Siddharth is
devastated after hearing of the sudden death of Hollywood actor
Sylvester Stallone's son Sage and says that it is sad to see the
alarming effect of drug overdose in showbiz.
"Sylvester Stallone lost his 36-year-old son to a drug overdose...this is becoming an alarmingly common way for people in showbiz to die...RIP," Siddharth tweeted.
Sage was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday.