Actor Vishnu Manchu isn’t exactly a household name, but nevertheless, it’s a name most have come to recognise. Born to a superstar and having had a few innings himself in the Tollywood industry, he’s been around since 2003 after his debut film 'Vishnu'.

However, with his last film doing just ok, and the film before failing miserably at the box office, Vishnu Manchu is now resurfacing after a sabbatical of sorts. Having just welcomed his twin daughters last December and his upcoming movie 'Denikaina Ready' just shy of releasing, the 30-going-on-31 year old actor seems more braced and confident. Here is what he has to say.

Saleem fiasco

My movie 'Saleem' was my worst mistake and an expensive one at that. There is so much pent-up frustration when I think of it, I feel like punching something. It was something that could’ve been avoided yet I didn’t do anything about it. Never again will I make that mistake. I knew something was wrong and should’ve made a call on it, but was too scared to. Now I don’t care anymore; irrespective of who or what, you should do what you know in your heart is right. It’s been a hard lesson, but one well-learnt.

Growing up

I’ve been born into a family of actors and producers and grown up around it, so the industry came naturally to me. My parents wanted me to be an IPS officer and it was decided as I was born that I would be a cop. But I knew if I wasn’t going to be an actor, then I couldn’t be anything else. My family wanted the typical things of me — engineering, then the civil services exam, there was never a choice. Plus I was the ugly duckling in the family. I must thank A V V Satyanarayana for suggesting I must do films and there hasn’t been any turning back.

Sibling rivalry

When my brother was born, it was instantly said, “He is the actor”. He was always thought of as the next generation of acting breed from the family. Between him and me it’s always been, “When Vishnu-anna is getting this, why can’t I?” So the rivalry has always been healthy. We both made to make our own away from our father. I usually do not really bother with my brother’s release date but this time I am paying attention and his movie will come out before mine. That is simply because I’m producing both the movies and it’s a bad business decision for me to release two films that I know have the potential to do well, at around the same time. Besides, anybody else’s film I can take on, but I know my brother has huge potential. I don’t really regard my sister as competition, and she’s going to kill me for saying this, but I’m on a different level, a better one. That’s mostly because I’m a hero and she’s a heroine.

Right here, right now

I’m at a golden period in my life. I’ve been blessed with two beautiful daughters and things are moving in the right direction and are looking up. I have a lot of clarity in life now. My upcoming film, 'Denikaina Ready' is a sequel to 'Dhee' and stars Hansika Motwani. I’m also planning of to remake my father’s film 'Assembly Rowdy'. Raghavendra Rao is helming a Rs 140 Crore film movie that tells the story of Ramayana from Ravana’s point of view. My father will be portraying Ravana and I’m looking to play a role too, but that depends on the director.