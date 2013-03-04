'Thondi' to be completed in one schedule
Shooting for Telugu romantic-comedy "Thondi" featuring Rajendra Prasad
will start from March 8 and its maker plans to complete it in a single
schedule.
Sandeep, Deeksha and Tej Kumar will be seen in the lead roles in "Thondi".
"We are planning to finish the film in one schedule from March 8 in Bangkok and Malaysia. Rajendra Prasad plays an important role in the film," director-producer Prasad told IANS.
"Thondi" is about how common people are cheated and Prasad highlights this with the story of the protagonist whose life goes topsy-turvy after such an incident.
"Unlike other films, Rajendra Prasad won't do comedy in it. His role is designed in such a way that the film will look incomplete without him. In short, it's a responsible character," Prasad added.
The film has cinematography by Nagarjun and music by Hari Nikesh.
Meanwhile, Rajendra Prasad is also busy shooting for upcoming Telugu comedy "Noothi Lo Kappalu".