Noted Telugu actor Srihari passed away at Lilavati Hospital here on Wednesday evening, sources said. He was 49.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday following illness and died around 5 PM, they said.

However, the cause of his death is not known yet.

Repeated attempts to contact the spokesperson of Lilavati Hospital did not yield any results.

Raghumudri Sri Hari, better known as Srihari, was an award-winning actor in Tollywood.

He started out in Telugu cinema as the antagonist and subsequently went on to essay some notable lead roles in his career.

Srihari was shooting here for director Prabhu Deva's upcoming movie 'R....Rajkumar', earlier known as 'Rambo Rajkumar', starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Srihari was last seen in 'Thoofan', the Telugu version of 2013 Bollywood action movie 'Zanjeer', starring Ram Charan Tej.

He had also played an important role in 'Magadheera' in which Ram Charan Tej was the hero. 'Magadheera' went on to become a huge hit. Only last weekend a film titled 'Police game' got released.

Srihari had made an appearance with his entire family in public for the audio release of '3' starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in Hyderabad.

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia and Prabhudeva visited the hospital.

From humble beginnings, Srihari rose to become a popular character artiste and also acted as a hero in several films.

His roles in successful films like 'Magadheera' and 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', among others, won him accolades besides fetching awards.

Union Tourism Minister K Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh Information Minister D K Aruna condoled the death of Srihari and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family.

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and several other prominent personalities also condoled the actor's death.