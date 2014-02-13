Vishnu Manchu-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, will be dubbed and released in Malayalam as Pandavapuram 2014 across Kerala on Valentine’s Day.

The makers of the multi-starrer film assure the film to be a fresh, family entertainer with an ensemble cast led by actor Mohan Babu, along with sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj, Tanish, Varun Sandesh, Hansika, Raveena Tandon and Pranitha.

After recording a terrific opening in theaters across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and overseas since its release on January 31, Vishnu’s latest action-packed film Pandavapuruam 2014 will be even a bigger hit than his earlier films Endhinum Ready and Sakala Kala Vallabhan in Kerala, claimed its makers in a statement

The 30 crore film which will hit the Kerala theatres on February 14 is produced by Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj. It also marks the return of industry veteran, Mohan Babu, who will be sharing the screen with both his sons for the first time.

Another unique aspect of the film is the character of actor Manchu Manoj. The 30-year-old will be seen donning the role of woman in the movie.

Pandavapuram 2014 will be an absorbing film with action, comedy and intense drama brewed together. Dr Mohan Babu plays a cool and intelligent foreign tourist guide along with his sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj. The movie also features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in a key role.

The music is composed by Bappa Lahiri, Achu Rajamani and Chinna. The film is directed by Sriwass under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures.