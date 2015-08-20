With several big releases lined up opposite Tollywood’s leading stars, including Ram Charan Tej, NTR Junior and Allu Arjun, actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently the toast of the town. Having shot to recognition in the Telugu film industry with 2014 romantic-comedy Loukyam, Rakul has slowly established herself as one of Tollywood’s leading ladies. Awaiting the release of Kick 2, the actress cannot contain her excitement.

“I have two looks in this film. But it’s not a double role. This is also a film where there is a lot for the girl to do, it’s a central character that takes the film forward. It’s a role that has a balance of comedy, a lot of emotions. It is a very strong character,” shares a thrilled Rakul.

Considering Kick (2009) had done exceedingly well at the box-office and was also remade in Hindi with Salman Khan in the lead, Rakul concedes the pressure is much higher for Kick 2, as there are a lot more eyeballs on the film this time around.

“Expectations are higher since Kick had certainly raised the bar and we have to match up to that level with Kick 2. So yes, there is pressure but I’m also very excited and I’m happy that it will have a wider reach. But of course, when expectations are high, the pressure is higher,” the actress observes.

Rakul was called a ‘lucky charm’ by her Kick 2 co-star Ravi Teja and the actress returns the compliment, saying he was a brilliant person to work with.

“It goes without saying that he’s very dedicated, punctual and professional but what impressed me was how friendly he is as a co-star. Before shooting for the film I was slightly anxious considering I was working with such a senior actor and I was wondering how I would live up to his comic timing. But he’s so natural that he instantly makes you feel comfortable,” expresses the 24-year-old.

With the film packed with entertainers such as veteran comedians Brahmanandam, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, Rakul reveals that it promises to be a hysterical film but says it also has a strong, underlying message.

“It’s going to be a laughter riot for sure because that’s what Kick was also known for. But at the same time, it’s not going to be senseless, nonsensical humour. It has a very strong message and a very powerful story beneath all the laughter that you are going to see,” she explains.

In an industry where women are normally reduced to inconsequential roles – providing the glamour quotient with songs and a couple of romantic scenes – Rakul feels there is ample space for actresses like her to thrive in Tollywood.

“Every film cannot have the girl doing a lot. At the same time, not every film can have a girl just dancing in songs. Be it commercial, emotional or situational films, the Telugu industry offers plenty of options and it’s all about striking a balance,” she says, forthrightly.

Rakul, who also made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014, is gearing up for her second Hindi film Shimla Mirchi directed by Ramesh Sippy.

“I have just finished shooting for it. The film is ready to release and an announcement will be made shortly,” she says, signing off.

Directed by Surender Reddy Kick 2 also features Ravi Kishan and will hit screens on August 21.