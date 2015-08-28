Ahead of her first solo Telugu project since her Tollywood debut Baava in 2010, actress Pranitha Subhash is struggling to contain her excitement.

The Bangalore girl will feature opposite Vishnu Manchu in Dynamite and she says it’s one of those meaty roles that rarely come by.

“I play a modern, cosmopolitan girl in the film who is forward-thinking. The hero (Vishnu) falls in love with me and we go on a journey together. A scary incident takes place in between and changes our lives. How we overcome that situation and fight our way through makes for the rest of the story,” reveals Pranitha.

The actress, who’s known for her performance in the 2013 blockbuster film Attarintiki Daredi, is also a crucial part of the action sequences in Dynamite, and says it was incredibly challenging for her.

“Normally actresses don’t have much to do in action sequences but in Dynamite, I play an integral part which I found very appealing,” the actress gushes.

“I hurt myself a few times while shooting for the action sequences and was bruised. But the pain was worth it as they came out really well,” she adds, with a smile.

Despite playing the daredevil in a few scenes, Pranitha says Dynamite also has its fair share of glamour.

“My role is essentially a glamorous role, but the difference here is that it’s effortlessly glamorous. The film is about two people travelling together and it was a wonderful journey, both on and off the sets,” informs the 22-year-old.

A bundle of nerves ahead of the film’s release, Pranitha also heaps praise on her co-star Vishnu Manchu, who will return to films after a year. “Vishnu is very influenced by Hollywood and his mindset is similar to that of Hollywood films. As a result, all the action sequences and the way they have been shot, are of international standards,” the actress observes.

A familiar face in both Telugu and Kannada film industries, Pranitha has mainly featured as second lead in Tollywood thus far – playing second fiddle to Samantha in Attarintiki Daredi and Rabhasa. She will also be one of three leading ladies in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Brahmotsavam.

“The character I’m playing is important. The length of the role doesn’t matter and it doesn’t make a difference to me if it’s a multi-starrer or a solo project, as long as the role is substantial. I will have a look at the projects that come to me and select depending on the role that appeals to me,” Pranitha explains.

While she may enjoy the luxury of turning down high-profile projects just yet, the young actress lays emphasis on quality and roles with substance.

“I think it’s important for the woman to have a substantial role in a film, even if it is a simple love story. I’d like to do films where my character is etched in viewers’ memory, no matter what the role is,” she points out. Apart from Dynamite, Pranitha awaits the release of Kannada film A 2nd Hand Lover, before beginning shoot for Brahmotsavam.

Directed by Deva Katta, Dynamite also features JD Chakravarty and will hit screens on September 4.