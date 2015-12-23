As entertaining and engaging Twitter is for celebrities to communicate with their fans and followers, social networking websites also have their downside and celebrities often find themselves involved in unforeseen controversies due to their activities on Twitter. The latest victim of social media trouble is Tollywood’s very own NTR Jr. On Monday night, NTR fans were in for a shock when they read a tweet from his profile that read, “Fans have been asking the dates of.

Nannaku Prematho audio and movie release. I wish I knew when it is! I have no clue what is happening.” The tweet immediately sent NTR fans into panic mode and fuelled speculation that the actor is backing out of the Sankranthi race after patching up with his star uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna.

After a while, the tweet disappeared from his timeline but reappeared again shortly to create more confusion. Order was finally restored when the actor clarified that his Twitter account has been hacked and that there was no truth to anything posted earlier.

“My team woke up with the shock of my life. guess my account has been compromised.trying to find out what actually happened (sic),” NTR posted on Twitter. “Will get back once things are resolved and back into my control regarding my twitter handle,” he added.

While it maybe a genuine case of an account getting hacked, the whole incident left a bitter taste and poses more questions than answers.

Directed by Sukumar, Nannaku Prematho also features Rakul Preet and is slated to hit screens on January 13.