NEW JERSEY: Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal passed away in a private hospital here on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, her manager said. She was 31.

"Aarthi was battling obesity and pulmonary illness. She was undergoing treatment and due to some complications, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away," Aarthi's manager told IANS.

Reportedly, it was due to a failed liposuction surgery that Aarthi suffered a cardiac arrest.

Aarthi made her Telugu cinematic debut with a hit "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav" in 2001.

Since then, she has featured in hits like "Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu", "Indra" and "Vasantham".

In 2005, she attempted suicide after her alleged relationship with co-star Tarun turned bitter.

Aarthi starred in nearly 25 films. Her latest release "Ranam 2" released in cinemas on Friday.