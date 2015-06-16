Even as members of the Telugu film industry hailed SS Rajamouli’s forthcoming magnum opus Baahubali as the pride of Telugu cinema, and its lead actors expressed delight to be a part of ‘something special’, the makers continue to receive its fair share of criticism from several quarters.

Even as the makers of the big-budgeted film were basking in the euphoria of a successful audio launch, senior actor Suresh announced that he would not be supporting the film.

Post the audio launch of Baahubali, Suresh, who worked on several small Telugu films in the 90s, took to micro-blogging site to express dissent over Rajamouli’s choice of actors for the much-awaited epic film. “Will not support Mr.Rajamouli and Baahubali because he doesn’t think Jagapathi Babu, Suman or Saikumar are good enough to play character roles in his film,” he tweeted.

The statement sent Twitterati into a frenzy, with opinions divided on the actor’s claims. While some felt, Suresh comments had some merit as esteemed actors were left out of the film, others dismissed it as sour grapes and a pathetic attempt to stay in the news. To be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, Baahubali features Prabhas Verma, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.