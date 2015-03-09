CHENNAI: Actor Nani has dubbed for Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Telugu romantic-drama "Ok Bhangaram".



"Mani sir personally called and requested Nani to dub for Dulquer. Nani didn't even take a minute to think and immediately agreed to be part of the project," a source from the film's unit told IANS.



The film, which was originally made in Tamil as "Oh Kadhal Kanmani", has been dubbed in Telugu as "Ok Bhangaram".



It marks Mani Ratnam's return to the romance genre after over a decade.



Also starring Nithya Menon, the film, a campus love story, has been mostly shot in Mumbai and Ahmedabad



Popular Indian architect D.V Doshi and former Censor Board of Film Certification chief Leela Samson will be seen essaying brief roles.