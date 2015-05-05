Actress Raashi Khanna has come on board in the upcoming Telugu romantic-drama Shivam in place of Aisha Sharma, who was earlier roped in to play the lead in the movie.

“The exact reason is unknown but the makers have replaced Aisha with Raashi, who is expected to join the sets soon,” informed a source from the film’s unit.

Being directed by debutant Srinivas Reddy, the film features Ram Pothineni in the lead. Raashi, who was last seen in Telugu actioner Jil, will be seen in a rural avatar in Shivam, the source said.