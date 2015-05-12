CHENNAI: Leading southern actress Nayanthara is under consideration for upcoming yet untitled Telugu comeback film of megastar Chiranjeevi, who is one movie short of reaching a milestone in his career.



Chiranjeevi has so far starred in 149 films in his career.



"A few heroines have been shortlisted, and out of those, Nayanthara is the strongest contender to play Chiranjeevi's heroine. The makers are shortly expected to take a final call on the decision," a source from the film's unit told IANS.



While the actress was unavailable for comment, the source added that since Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara haven't worked before, the makers have expressed interest in this pairing.



To be directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will be produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and will have story by B.V.S. Ravi.



The project will be launched on Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22, and is expected to go on floors in September. It's likely to hit the screens during Sankranti festival in 2016.