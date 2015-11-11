Even as promotions for NTR Jr’s Nannaku Prematho are in full swing, the young tiger’s uncle Balakrishna is determined to win the Sankranthi race next year.

The veteran actor is gearing up for his 99th film Dictator and according to close sources from the unit, Balakrishna is insisting on a Sankranthi release and hustling the producers and director to ensure the film meets the deadline.

“The shoot for Dictator has been progressing at a brisk pace.

Eighty per cent of the shoot is completed and we only have to shoot two songs and two action sequences in Delhi. We are keen to release the film in a big way this Sankranthi,” said Sriwass, the film’s director.