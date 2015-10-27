Santhoshi Roopa Vaitla lodged a police complaint against her husband Sreenu Vaitla, a top Tollywood director of mentally torturing her.

The case was filed in the Banjara Hills police station under IPC section 498A (husband or relative of woman's husband subjecting her to cruelty). According to reports, Inspector P Murali Krishna has already held counseling sessions with the couple and that Roopa is likely to withdraw her complaint and approach the court directly.

Sreenu Vaitla has a number of blockbuster hits to his name such as Venky, Dubai Seenu and Dookudu. However, ‘Bruce Lee’ his recent flick with Ram Charan which had a special cameo role of Mega Star Chiranjeevi has garnered negative reviews and failed in the box office.