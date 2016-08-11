Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni has run into a bit of a roadblock, with the film’s star composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) opting out of the film, midway through the project. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is a historical, in which Balakrishna plays the titular role of Gautamiputra Satakarni, who ruled the Satavahana kingdom of Deccan region in second century AD.

DSP, who is also the composer for Chiranjeevi’s 150th film, has been ruling the roost in the industry with two landmark projects in his kitty. However, it turned out that he had bitten off more than he could chew and the composer decided to walk away from Balakrishna’s much-awaited project citing ‘time constraint’.

“Obviously, Chiranjeevi’s 150th film has kept him busy. Since Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical film, the composer said he needed more time to prepare the soundtrack. Krish, however, wanted the tracks sooner. After much thought, the duo decided to part amicably,” said a source in the know.

The interesting sub-plot here is that DSP has chosen big project over another and sources believe that it’s more to do with the kind of soundtrack the movies require, rather than it being a case of choosing one star over another.

“The music required for Chiranjeevi’s 150th film is something DSP is comfortable and confident with. It’s right up his alley. However, he has never composed music for a historical film before. The film required much more preparation and finesse. And at this point, he was unwilling to take up the challenge. That’s why he decided to opt of out Gautamiputra Satakarni,” explained a source close to the composer.

While, there’s no official confirmation from either DSP or the film’s production house, sources say that they are already looking for his replacement, with Iliyaraja set to take over the reins.

“Since Ilayaraja has composed music for many historical flicks, including Balayya’s very own Sri Ramarajyam, the makers have approached the veteran composer to replace DSP. He is yet to sign the dotted line,” said a source from the film’s unit.

Featuring Shriya Saran as the female lead, Gautamiputra Satakarni is set for a Sankranthi release on August 12, 2017.