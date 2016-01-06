With political ambitions keeping Powerstar Pawan Kalyan under the radar for quite some time now, the actor is intent on returning with a bang, and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his upcoming film Sardar Gabbar Singh is a blockbuster. “After returning from Gujarat, Pawan wanted a lavish set for an upcoming extended schedule in Hyderabad.

Also, since the shoot at Gujarat was an outdoor schedule, Pawan was keen on indoor shoot this time around and hence a lavish set costing around `5 crore was set up at Jubilee Hills,” revealed a source in the know. Pawan is himself producing the film along with Sharat Marar. Directed by KS Ravindra, Sardar Gabbar Singh also features Kajal Aggarwal and will hit screens on April 8.