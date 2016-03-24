Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood Gears up for Big Fat Wedding

Chiranjeevi\'s daughter Srija is all set to marry her schoolmate Kalyan, who is the son of businessman Captain Kishan.

By ENS

It's celebration time in Tollywood's 'Mega' family as Chiranjeevi's daughter Srija is all set to marry her schoolmate Kalyan, who is the son of businessman Captain Kishan.

The big fat wedding is set to take place at their farmhouse in Bengaluru and is expected to be a gala affair, with the whole family descending upon Karnataka's capital city. 

While the wedding is set to be a closely knit affair, with only family members and close friends attending, the sangeet to be held on  March 27, will witness a galaxy of stars from both Tollywood and Bollywood.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has not danced at a public event for a long time, has agreed to make an exception and will dance at the Sangeet along with son Ram Charan.

In fact, as a treat for the audience, both Ram Charan will dance to Allu Arjun's hit numbers and vice-versa. After the wedding in Bengaluru, the reception will take place in Hyderabad at the Park Hyatt on March 31.

Given the public display of affection between Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan, Tollywood's Powerstar is expected to be present at all ceremonies. Meanwhile, the pre-wedding celebrations are going on in full flow and social media is abuzz with constant updates about the event. Srija's brother, actor Varun Tej posted an picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Let the celebrations begin. #Beautifulbride (sic)."The bride's cousin Allu Sirish, was equally buoyant. "And the wedding celebrations begin! Pelli Kooturu function at my house. #SreejaKalyanam," he posted on Twitter.

