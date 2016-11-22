Home Entertainment Telugu

Five things you must know about Balamuralikrishna, the legendary Carnatic musician

M Balamuralikrishna, who has composed more than 400 pieces of music, performed at his first public concert when he was hardly eight years old.

The Carnatic musician, well-known for his distinctive style, has worked extensively with radio stations across India. He was All India Radio’s music producer at the Hyderabad and Vijayawada stations In the late '60s, when he launched an early morning show of devotional readings, ‘Bhakthi Ranjani’. He served, simultaneously, as the principal of the Government Music college in Vijayawada.

He is the only South Indian artist who, on an invitation, sang Tagore’s Rabindra Sangeet in All India Radio to preserve it for posterity.

In addition to performing more than 18,000 concerts around the world, Balamuralikrishna has released more than 250 cassettes (tapes) in India.

He received a national award as "best playback singer" for his participation in the film Hamsageeth and as "best music director" for the film Madhvacharya, apart from numerous state awards including the Padma Vibhushan. He was also the recipient of the French honour, the Chevalier award.

