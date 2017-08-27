Home Entertainment Telugu

Chennai December floods have crucial role in Mahesh Babu-starrer SPYder

Mahesh Babu's upcoming thriller 'SPYder' will have the Chennai Floods of December 2015 playing a crucial role in the story line.

Published: 27th August 2017 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2017 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Babu in a still from the AR Murugadoss directed 'SPYder'.

By Online Desk

Mahesh Babu's upcoming thriller 'SPYder' will have the Chennai Floods of December 2015 playing a crucial role in the story line. The news was revealed by the film's director AR Murugadoss in an interview given to a daily.

The recently released sequel to Dhanush's 'Velai Illa Pattadhari' too had featured Chennai floods as an integral part of the screenplay.

SPYder stars Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Actor-director SJ Suryah is playing a maniacal villain who is hell bent on destroying the city. Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Bharath and RJ Balaji co-stars.

The team is currently shooting a song in Romania.

This is the first time the 'Thuppakki' director is joining hands with the Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie also has the distinction of also being the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual starring Mahesh, which makes it his debut in Kollywood.

Produced by NVR Cinema, 'SPYder' will be distributed by Lyca Productions and Reliance Entertainment. The film is set for release on September 27, 2017.

