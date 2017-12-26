We had told you Vijay Sethupathi was on board for Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which went on the floors this month in Hyderabad. The project marks his debut in Telugu cinema, and it’s being said that it has been his long-time desire to play a historic character. The latest information is that the actor will essay the role of Obyya, a close aide to Narasimha Reddy, who will be played by Chiranjeevi.

Sources say Vijay Sethupathi will be seen throughout the film. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film chronicles the life of Kurnool-based freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Produced by Ram Charan, the film, made on a budget of `150 crore, will also feature Amitabh Bachchan (in an extended cameo), Kichcha Sudeep, and Jagapathi Babu.

While Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography, the team is still finding a replacement for AR Rahman, who walked out of the film citing date issues.