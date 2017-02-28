Ever since Nandamuri Balakrishna had announced last week that he will be playing the lead in the biopic NTR, speculation has been rife as to who would direct this much-awaited film.

While earlier, grapevine suggested that Puri Jagannadh would direct this venture, sources have revealed that director Deva Katta is also in the fray to helm this high-profile venture.

“Deva Katta is known for his socio-political films like Prasthanam and Autonagar Surya.

He has approached Balakrishna for this project and talks are in place. Nothing has been finalised yet and an announcement will be made soon,” said a source in the know.

