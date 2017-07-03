Krishna Vamsi’s ambitious project Nakshatram, which has been in the making for some time now is set to hit the screens on July 14 thus marking a box-office clash with Jagapathi Babu-starrer Patel Sir.

While Nakshatram will have an audio launch on July 5, the filmmakers of Patel Sir are planning to hold a promotional event ahead of its release.

The shooting of both the films is wrapped up and the post-production formalities are underway. Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Sundeep Kishan in lead roles, Nakshatram is the story of a young man who aspires to become a cop. As for Patel Sir, it’s the tale of a middle-aged man, who is on a revenge mission. Vasu Parimi is the director.