Pawan Kalyan’s new film, popularly known as #PK25, has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception.

The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas is progressing at a swift pace in a swanky house in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

The latest update is that the team is planning a schedule of the film on Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel in Bulgaria.

Pawan Kalyan

“The filmmakers have kick-started the visa process and will be heading to Bulgaria for a fresh schedule in the last week of July. They will be filming some crucial scenes and a couple of duets on the lead actors for 30 days,” informs a source in the film.

The entire shooting will be wrapped up by mid-September to ensure a smooth release around Diwali. Produced by S Radha Krishna under Harika Haasine Creations banner, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.