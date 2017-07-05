Director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani, is all set to begin her tryst with acting opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in director Vikram Kumar’s next, says the buzz. “Kalyani was approached by Vikram Kumar for the leading lady’s role.

The team has been in constant touch with her and she is yet to give her consent. Though they have auditioned several other new comers, the team is hell bent on signing her opposite Akhil as she fits the bill perfectly. They doesn’t want to give up and are making all the attempts to get her on board.

In case if Kalyani refuses the proposal, the team will settle for another starlet, who did just two films in Telugu” explains a source.

However, this is not Kalyani’s debut in the industry as she earlier worked as an assistant art director for Vikram’s Iru Mugan (Inkokkadu in Telugu).