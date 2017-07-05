Actress Rukshar Mir aka Rukshar of Aakatayi fame has auditioned for the female lead’s role in actor Nani’s new movie to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. “The team is considering a fresh face and are impressed with Rukshar’s looks in the audition.

They believe that her chemistry with Nani will be refreshing. It’s a well-written role and the actress was given a brief narration of the story. If she makes a cut it would be a career high for her,” shares a source.

Buzz is that Nani will play a dual role for the third time in a row in his career in the film touted to be a romedy. The last time Nani played a double role was in films Janda Pai Kapiraju and Gentleman.