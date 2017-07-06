Anushka Shetty is rumoured to have signed Prabhas’ next, Saaho, and we hear it’s going to be completely different from their previous venture, Baahubali. If this materialises, the film will mark both of their Hindi debuts.

According to a source, “The film will not have swords or machoism like in Baahubali, but only love. The story is about a young couple caught in a crisis.”

Sources say the makers have insisted that the actress learn Hindi, so that a separate version of the film can be released. Written and directed by Sujeeth, most of the scenes will be shot in Mumbai.

The film also stars actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as an antagonist.