Actress Kajal Aggarwal will have a guest appearance in Raju Gari Gadhi 2. She will play the love interest of Nagarjuna in the upcoming horror comedy directed by Ohmkar. “Kajal shot for the film 10 days with Nagarjuna and other cast. She may join the sets for a few more days, if required.

She is paired opposite Nagarjuna in the film and her presence was kept under wraps to spring a surprise to the audience,” says a source. Besides Kajal, the film, touted to be a remake of Malayalam film Pretham and a sequel to Raju Gari Gadhi, also stars actresses Samantha and Seerat Kapoor as a ghost and a dancer.

Produced by Prasad V Potluri, the film was shot predominantly in Pondicherry and Hyderabad. Also starring Vennela Kishore, Praveen and Ashwin, RGG2 has music by SS Thaman and dialogues by Abburi Ravi.