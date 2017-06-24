HYDERABAD: Sridevi Kapoor had all eyes on her when she walked in at the launch of her upcoming movie, Mom’s theatrical trailer held in Hyderabad. Accompanied by husband, Boney Kapoor, she maintained a solemn stance as the guests showered praises at her performance and beauty. Visibly involved in the project both professionally and emotionally, Sridevi can’t stop talking about the film.

A fitting comeback

Since English Vinglish in 2012, Sridevi hasn’t strayed back onto the silver screen. However, the mere storyline of Mom moved her enough to take it up. “My husband who heard just the line of the film from Tollywood writer Kona Venkat shared it with me one day. He said that they would develop the script if I was interested in it. But just the line had me in tears.

I told him that he should take up the movie irrespective of whether I do it or not,” narrates Sridevi. Mom which took about a year to take shape as a script is an intriguing thriller of a mother who seeks vengeance for her daughter. Or is she even her daughter? The trailer leaves you wondering. “Mom is a story of emotions rather than a thriller, I feel. It encompasses the feelings, the agony and the strength of a mother and the lengths she can go for her daughter,” explains Sridevi describing the movie adding, “It’s a universal concept.”

A strong Mom on and off screen

A mother of two beautiful daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, Sridevi has her own battles to fight as a mother. “Llike any other mother in the world, I get worried and concerned too. I’m constantly worrying about where they are when they will be back or if they need something,” she says. And Mom did take a toll on her person during shoot as well.

She shares, “My daughters said, ‘Thank God you’re back to normal,’ when I finished shooting. I was in the character and the intense emotions made me a little recluse. But they loved the film!” Being a superstar’s daughters, her teenage daughters are constantly under the spotlight. But Sridevi isn’t wavered. “We are a part of the industry and scrutiny like that comes with the business. We are all accustomed to it now and they deal with it quite sensibly too. Touchwood,” she says signing off. Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is a bilingual releasing in Hindi and Telugu on July 7.