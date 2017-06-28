Hebah Patel, who is basking in the success of Andhhagadu, has been approached to play the female lead in actor Siddharth’s new movie. To be directed by Ayodhyakumar Krishnamsetty of Minugurulu fame, the yet-to-be-titled film is a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil and will be bankrolled by a new production house.

“Ayodhyakumar met Hebah Patel on Tuesday and narrated the script. She was impressed with the storyline and the way her character was designed but is yet to give a nod. The actress has asked for a few days to sort out her call sheets for which the director agreed.

They will meet again soon and an official statement follows,” informs a source. Hebah’s next release Angel has completed the post-production formalities and is ready to hit the marquee soon.