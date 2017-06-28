The 90s born are giving culture shocks to the previous generations, in fact to their own parents. Capturing all these intricacies is a Telugu man, who has absorbed movies like a sponge, processed the nuts and bolts of it in his mind. AP Srinivas, an investment banker is turning into a director-cum-producer of a film for the love of cinemas.



AP thus decided to script a film to explore the life of millennials on romance and career, in the background of an office environment. He is also the director of the film.

Under the banner of Stone Media Films, Sharrath Marar announced that North Star Entertainment Private Limited will present this movie with working title Project Victory. Sharath Guravugari is the cinematographer. Newbies, Abhilash Vadada is the male lead, Priya Vadlamani is the female lead and Sasanka Velicherla is one of the key directors.



“The film will be visually rich, musically pleasant with lyrical beauty. The message, if any from the film is incidental and is not a driver of the story. There will not be any preachiness or hyperbole. My objective is to keep the smile on the lips of the viewer for a good part of the film,”AP said.



Sharrath Marar said “Akella Peri Srinivas has written a story which we have never seen or read. It is set in a corporate environment where the protagonists have to balance their career and love. Glad to present it. North Star thinks this will become a never-before seen series with some really crazy characters. The music will surely a huge draw and with Sharat Guravugari handling cinematography, the film will be a visual treat too.”