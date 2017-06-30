Screengrab from the Trailer of the film.

CHENNAI: Actor Allu Arjun's latest Telugu action drama "Duvvada Jagannadham" aka "DJ" has joined the Rs 100-crore club in just a week since its release, the makers announced on Friday.

In an official poster, the makers confirmed the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in just a week.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Arjun in the role of a Brahmin cook-turned-vigilante.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraj and Murali Sharma, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

This is the third film for Arjun, post "Race Gurram" and "Sarrainodu", to have joined the Rs 100-crore club.

The film is also the third hit in a row for producer Dil Raju and Arjun, who had previously worked in films such as "Arya" and "Parugu".