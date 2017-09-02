CHENNAI: Actor Pawan Kalyan, who turned 45 on Saturday, says he is humbled by the love of his fans but wonders if he truly deserves it.

In a series of tweets, Pawan thanked his fans for their undying love.

"I wholeheartedly thank you all for your love, support and kindness you keep showering on me.

Though I don't celebrate my birthday when I see you all celebrating it I feel all the more humbled. I look at myself and ask, ‘do I truly deserve so much of love," Pawan tweeted.

His fans have been creating hashtags and making it trend on Twitter since Friday night.

He said he sees his fans as family.

"Though I come from a family of five but God made me to embrace a much larger family which is of millions spread across the globe," he said.

Describing his fans as the mighty Mt. Everest, he said they stood by him during his "turbulent and testing times."

On the career front, Pawan is busy shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu project with director Trivikram.

He plays a software professional in the film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel.

