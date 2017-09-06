Mahesh Babu in a still from the AR Murugadoss directed 'SPYder'.

CHENNAI: The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual "Spyder", gearing up for grand release this Dussehra, have rubbished reports about the leak of film's footage.

"There's been no footage leak. We have ensured no such thing happens. Everything that you're reading online or in papers is absolutely baseless," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that some footage including a few minutes of a song had leaked out.

Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer in "Spyder", directed by AR Murugadoss.

The project marks the first time Murugadoss and Mahesh have collaborated.

Tipped to be made on a lavish budget, the film will be based on bio-terrorism featuring actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah as the antagonist.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady.