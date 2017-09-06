We had reported that Chiranjeevi’s 151st film would be a war drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to be produced by his son, Ram Charan Teja. Surendra Reddy of Dhruva fame (a remake of the Tamil hit Thani Oruvan) will be directing it.

The latest we hear is that grand sets will be erected for the film in Hyderabad, Pollachi, and Rajasthan, and the shooting will begin from October.

This period film is based on the life of a freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.The film has a stellar star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathy Babu and Sudeep.

AR Rahman is the music director, while Ravi Varman is handling the cinematography for this project which is to be made on a budget of `150 crore.